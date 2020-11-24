Dallas Co. Commission Honors Legacy of Selma Attorney Bruce Boynton

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The life and legacy of Selma civil rights attorney Bruce Carver Boynton — is honored in Dallas County.

The Dallas County Courthouse Annex has been named in honor of Boynton and civil rights attorney J.L. Chestnut, Jr.

County officials say the building will now be called the Chestnut-Boynton Courthouse Annex.

Boynton passed away Monday at age 83 — only a few hours before the commission’s unanimous vote.

“We were saddened by the loss,” said Probate Judge Jimmy Nunn.

“We were hoping that he would still be alive. But we rejoice in knowing that his wife did tell him on the Sunday prior to that the commission had the intentions of naming the courthouse after him. And she said he did smile.”

A lawsuit Boynton filed against the state of Virginia in 1958 — eventually lead to the Freedom Rides and the lunch counter sit-ins of the 60’s.