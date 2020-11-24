Elmore County Hospital Hosts Drive-thru Food Giveaway

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County Hospital had a drive-thru food giveaway to spread some holiday cheer to its residents. It’s called THE BLESSING BOX.

In the inaugural event, they gave out about 259 vouchers to feed families. The vouchers were available through donations given by local businesses and Ivy Creek healthcare Elmore community Hospital. The vouchers were received through the food bank DHR and word of mouth.

They say it’s their way to give back to their community because the community stepped up when they were hit hard with COVID-19 and they’re tough times.

Each box could feed a family of four. The boxes contained items like sweet potatoes, turkeys, green beans, rolls, stuffing and Thanksgiving fixings. They say these boxes are filled with not only food but also Love and appreciation for their community and they really hope that these boxes help the needy families this year.

The drive-thru was done with social distancing no contact in mine to spread a little holiday cheer.

The Must Stop Café provided the sides and Bates Turkey in South Alabama provided the turkeys.