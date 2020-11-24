Mainly Sunny And Dry Tuesday; An Active Pattern Begins Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning turned out to be one of coldest of the 2020 Fall season so far. Temperatures dropped into the 30s in most locations, and even at or below freezing in a couple spots. The cold morning turns into a warmer afternoon, with winds turning to the southeast near 10 mph. Tuesday features a mostly sunny sky and no rain one more time before an active weather pattern takes hold. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s today. Tonight looks milder with increasing clouds ahead of a cold front. Lows only fall into the low 50s.

Wednesday starts a period of more active weather for our area. A cold front approaches our area from the northwest, with increasing shower and thunderstorm coverage across our area. A few strong storms are possible during the afternoon or early evening. The storm prediction center places areas mainly west of I-65 within a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather. While we are within our secondary severe weather season now, this doesn’t appear like a significant severe weather threat.

The front slows down Wednesday night and stalls across our area on Thanksgiving. That leads to at least scattered showers and an otherwise mostly cloudy sky during the day. Rain remains possible Friday as the stalled front lifts north as a warm front. Another storm system rolls our way from the west this weekend. That keeps rain chances elevated Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front pushes through our area late Sunday or early Monday. That results in drier and potentially significantly cooler temperatures early next week. Our forecast reflects highs in the 60s with lows in the 40s. However, models hint at highs in the 50s with lows near or below freezing.