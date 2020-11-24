Pay It Forward: LaTanglia Williams of Orrville

by Jalea Brooks

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring LaTanglia Williams of Orrville, Alabama

Her non-profit, LIFT, serves the Dallas County community with a special focus on women who are incarcerated.

She ministers to inmates at the Dallas County jail every Wednesday, sharing more than just encouragement during tough times. Her outreach has lead to one of her signature projects, Purse with a Purpose, which provides personal hygiene products for women in need.

She’s recently expanded to collecting hygiene items and undergarments for more than 200 male inmates too. LaTanglia relies on generous donations to help fund her service projects but often pays for the expenses on her own.

For her efforts The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are Paying it Forward with $333. Thanks LaTanglia, for the impact you’re making in the work that you do.