Roundabout Project at Farmville Road and North College Street in Auburn Beginning Monday

An anticipated Alabama Department of Transportation project at the intersection of Alabama Highway 147 (North College Street) and County Road 72 (Farmville Road), will begin Monday, November 30, weather permitting.

A roundabout will be installed at the intersection to more efficiently and safely accommodate current and future traffic demands, including game day traffic.

As part of the project there will be a reduced speed of 35 mph approaching the roundabout and the roundabout and approaches will be lit for increased visibility at night.

Roundabouts reduce serious injury and loss of life crashes as well as traffic congestion. According to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, roundabouts typically achieve a 37% reduction in all crashes with a 75% reduction in injury collisions.

Tips for roundabout use:

Slow down when approaching a roundabout,

Yield to pedestrians and bicyclists,

Yield to circulating traffic when entering, and

Use turn signal to indicate intent to exit.

FHWA has an informative video on how to safely navigate a modern roundabout. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=peUf2NRdWxs

During construction, lane closures will not occur during peak hours. Lane closures will not be permitted 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lane closures will also not be permitted during Auburn University home football weekends, graduation, or A-Day game.

ALDOT awarded the $2.2 million project to D&J Enterprises, Inc. of Auburn. The projected will be completed by the end of July 2021.

