“We’re Going to Put Your Ass in Jail,” MPD Working New Initiatives to Reduce Gun Violence

by Jerome Jones

MPD Chief Ernest Finley had strong words Tuesday for violent criminals and gun-slingers in Montgomery.

Finley says that Mayor Steven Reed approached him last month about finding new ways to reduce violent crime and gun violence in Montgomery.

Reed and Finley would not go into detail about the new initiatives, but insist they will “make criminals uncomfortable.”

Officials say the initiatives would be reveled over the next couple of weeks.

Chief Finley says the department is working with federal , state, and local agencies on the initiatives.

Montgomery has recorded 57 murders in 2020, that is the most since the city recorded 50 murders in 2013.

Mayor Reed says public safety is a priority for his administration.