Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department Needs Your Help Finding Missing 17-Year-Old

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a missing teenager. According to the department’s Facebook page, 17-year-old Vivian ‘Addis’ Tilley has been reported missing out of Tallapoosa County.

Tilley was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a jersey number on the back and blue jeans at Miranda Cove in Jackson Gap at 6:00 p.m.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department asks that you contact them at 256-825-4264 if you have any information on Vivian Tilley’s whereabouts.