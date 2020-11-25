Alabama AG Responds to Former Speaker’s Sentencing Reduction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is responding to a circuit court judge’s decision to reduce the sentencing of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard.

Attorney General Marshall said he was disappointed with Lee County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Walker’s decision to reduce Hubbard’s sentence from 48 months to 28 months.

“Mr. Hubbard was convicted of the intentional violation of Alabama’s ethics laws, the same laws he championed in the legislature only later to brazenly disregard for his personal enrichment,” said Attorney General Marshall.

“Even as he sits in state prison as a six-time felon, Mike Hubbard continues to deny any guilt or offer any remorse for his actions in violation of the law. Reducing his original four-year sentence sends precisely the wrong message to would-be violators of Alabama’s ethics laws.”

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain clients and investments for his businesses.