A Few Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon/Evening

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms return to the forecast Wednesday. However, it’s dry this morning with sunshine still to be found. Temperatures are about 15 to 25 degrees warmer this morning compared to Tuesday. Most locations are starting the day in the 50s to near 60°. Temperatures warm into the mid 70s this afternoon despite the arrival of clouds, showers, and storms later today. Some storms could be strong or even severe. Damaging straight line winds are the primary severe threat, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out, especially in west Alabama. The main severe weather threat window is about 3PM to 10PM.

Be weather aware, but this is a low-end severe threat. Widespread severe weather is not expected. Storms gradually lose intensity this evening, Scattered showers with an otherwise mostly cloudy sky linger overnight. Lows range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

Scattered showers with a sun cloud/mix describe Thanksgiving for our area. Sunshine might become more plentiful during the afternoon. Temperatures could warm into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. Lows fall into the 50s.

Rain continues Friday and Saturday, though neither day looks like a washout. Temperatures could warm into the 70s each day despite more clouds than sunshine. Sunday features a good chance for showers and storms as another storm system sweeps across our area. Behind that system, drier weather and much cooler temperatures arrive for the first few days of next week. Expect highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s next Monday through Wednesday.