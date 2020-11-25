BREAKING: Nick Saban Tests Positive for COVID-19, Shows Mild Symptoms

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test happened this morning.

Here is a statement from team physician Dr. Jimmy Robinson and head trainer Jeff Allen:

“This morning we received notification that Coach Saban tested positive for COVID-19. He has very mild symptoms, so this test will not be categorized as a potential false positive. He will follow all appropriate guidelines and isolate at home.”

According to ESPN, Saban will not coach the Iron Bowl game against Auburn on Saturday. He will have to isolate for at least 10 days, which would put his return on Dec. 4, one day before the game at Arkansas, which is the final scheduled game of the regular season.

This is the second time this season that Saban has tested positive for COVID-19. He had tested positive before Alabama’s game against Georgia last month. In that case, Saban showed no symptoms, but Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named as the interim coach.

As it turned out, Saban was allowed to coach the game after testing negative three times, indicating the initial test was likely a false positive.

Alabama is the #1 ranked team in the country and is ranked #1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released last night.

The Iron Bowl will air on CBS 8 Saturday at 2:30.

