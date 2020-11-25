Dallas Co. Officials Hold Face Mask Giveaway at Selma Wal-Mart

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County officials hand out thousands of face masks — to help keep people safe during the Thanksgiving holidays.

The Dallas County Commission and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office held a face mask giveaway at the Wal-Mart store in Selma.

James Packer is the store manager.

“It is perfect spot and a perfect opportunity to remind them, not only to keep themselves safe but to think about the others in the community and how we all connect at this time of the year,” he said.

Officials say the giveaway was an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

More than 16,000 disposable face masks were given away at the location in about two hours.

C. R. Klinner was thankful for the masks he was able to get.

“I really think it’s great with the commission and all giving out all these great masks and everything. It should make a lot of difference.”

County officials say out about forty thousand free PPEs — have been passed out in the community over the last two days.