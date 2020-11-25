February Trial Set for Alabama Officer Accused of Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – A February trial date has been set for a Huntsville Police officer accused of shooting to death an armed man who told police he was suicidal.

Multiple news outlets report Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate set Feb. 22 for the start of the murder trial involving Officer William Darby, who was indicted in the case following the April 2018 shooting.

Darby is charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker, who had called police, telling them he was suicidal. Darby was the third officer on the scene and after Parker refused to drop the gun he held to his head, Darby shot him. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Jan. 22.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)