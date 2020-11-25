Groups Criticize Alabama Official Over Social Media Posts

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A coalition of social justice groups have criticized Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s social media posts, including a since-deleted retweet that mentioned a “war on whites.” The groups and individuals held a news conference Tuesday at the Alabama Capitol to follow up on a letter sent last week. Some speakers called on Merrill to resign. Others said the posts were irresponsible from a statewide officer holder. Merrill said he uses his personal Twitter account to promote his own views and will continue to do so. Merrill is a prolific user of social media and sometimes gets into a back-and-forth with commenters.

