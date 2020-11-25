Local Bakery needs your Votes in worldwide ‘Greatest Baker’ Contest

by Ellis Eskew

A Montgomery bakery is in the quarter finals of a worldwide search for the Greatest Baker. But they need your help to get there.

Sisters Denice Pittman and Cherryl Knighten own “Tiers of Sweetness.” Right now, they make cakes out of the home. Winning the grand prize of $25,000 in cash and prizes would allow them to get a storefront for their business.

“Things aren’t really positive for a lot of things that have gone on this year, and I just think this is a great way to come together and do something fun and do something that’s meaningful…that’s positive, for one. We need some joy. So I think it’s just a good thing. It comes just at the right time, I think,” said Pittman.

Currently, “Tiers of Sweetness” is in 4th place in their group in the quarter finals. They need your votes by Thursday, November 26 at 10 p.m. to get to first place, so they can get on to the next round.

If you’d like to vote for “Tiers of Sweetness,” click here.