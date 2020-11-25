Local Food Bank Continues to Support Community During Pandemic

by Kay McCabe

During the pandemic, many businesses and organizations have been hit hard enough to shut down or temporarily close.

Though, the Montgomery Area Food Bank has made sure to fight through any obstacles to be able to deliver food to those less fortunate.

With several changes in the way the get food to their recipients, and even a shortage in employees, the MAFB has still been able to continue delivering.

Just in time for the holidays, CEO of MAFB, Richard Deems says, “Our partners have stepped up to help us. We’re still getting food to those in need, we had thousands of turkeys and hams and we’ve already distributed them.”

Alabama is set to rank third highest in food insecurity in the nation.

For more information on the MAFB, visit here.