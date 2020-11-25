Marsh Stepping Down as Senate Pro Tempore

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Longtime Senate President Pro Tempore is stepping down from his leadership position.

Marsh said Tuesday that he wants to devote his final two years in Montgomery to education issues. Senate Republicans nominated Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper to replace him when lawmakers come into session in February.

Marsh had announced earlier that he would not seek reelection in 2022. In a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Marsh said he wants to concentrate his energy on education legislation, including broadband and possibly sweeping legislation that could address issues ranging from teacher pay to increased school choice.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)