More Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary moves into the area this evening and stalls across south Alabama overnight. We will continue the chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and damp through the night. Thanksgiving Day is looking partly sunny with scattered showers at times. Temps will remain rather mild with highs in the mid 70s. The frontal boundary continues to hover over the region Friday into Saturday. A disturbance will ride along the front an increase our rain chances for Friday. It now looks like we’re in between systems Saturday. This will provide us a break in the rain most of Saturday. Iron Bowl weather is looking pretty good with partly sunny skies and temps in the lower 60s around kickoff. Another disturbance will make its way across the state on Sunday. This system will bring in more rain and storms. The rain is swept away by a frontal passage early Monday. The air behind the front is some of the coldest so far this fall. We expect temps to fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s for a few mornings early next week.