New Senate leader: Economy, virus recovery among priorities

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Senate in February will have a new leader for the first time in a decade.

Republican Sen. Greg Reed of Jasper will take the helm as president pro tempore.

Reed said in a telephone interview Tuesday that rebuilding the state’s economy and alleviating the impact coronavirus pandemic will be his initial priorities.

He said the “tactical pieces” of that will include renewing Alabama’s industrial incentives that are set to expire and addressing liability protection for businesses and organizations related to the virus.

Reed also said the pandemic has emphasized the need for expanded broadband across the state.

