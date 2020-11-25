The Latest: Biden says split Congress affects Cabinet picks

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – Some of Joe Biden’s former colleagues in the Senate who are hoping for a spot in his administration may be out of luck. The president-elect indicated in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt that he was less likely to choose a member of Congress for his Cabinet because of the slim margins in the Senate and House.

Choosing a person in either chamber, “particularly a person of consequence,” he said, “is a really difficult decision that would have to be made” because he wants to ensure he has support for his agenda in Congress. Biden announced his first Cabinet nominations on Tuesday, all Obama administration veterans.

