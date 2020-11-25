The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration -11/26/202

Join the Disney Parks family on Thanksgiving night for a look back at The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration at 9|8c on ABC32!

by Janae Smith

ABC is serving up an extra helping of holiday magic this Thanksgiving with a nostalgic fifth anniversary edition of “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”. Original hosts Derek and Julianne Hough return, kicking off the night with a glittering new holiday performance, while Trevor Jackson hosts from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Together, they will take viewers on a wintry ride through fan-favorite performances and new heartwarming family moments. Viewers will also get a brand-new sneak peek into Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure coming in 2021 to EPCOT in Florida.