Troy Basketball season opener vs Middle Georgia State is Canceled

by Adam Solomon

TROY, Ala. – Troy’s men’s basketball season opener scheduled for today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Trojan Arena against Middle Georgia State has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Middle Georgia State program.

Troy will work to add an additional non-conference game to its schedule at a later date to replace today’s game.

The Trojans now open their season against Western Carolina on Friday at 12 p.m. at the Mako Medical Classic hosted by UNC Asheville. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.