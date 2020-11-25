What the Tech? See the Best Cooking Apps

by Alabama News Network Staff

This holiday season, whether you’re having people over (which is not recommended this year) or fixing just for your immediate family, these apps can help you find new recipes.

For beginners, Project Foodie is an app to try. This app is from the talented professional chef Daniel Holzman. He assumes you know nothing or very little about how to create meals and dishes, so the short ‘how-to’ videos are very detailed.

Don’t get me wrong though, these are your basic dishes. The videos are produced extremely well and Holzman is entertaining. The app helps adjust recipes to accommodate a larger group.

Kitchen Stories is a beautiful recipe and cooking app with more recipes than you’ll ever be able to try. Videos walk you through each dish step by step. But there’s a cooking mode where the video doesn’t jump ahead until you’re ready. Ingredients are added with a tap of the screen. New recipes are added every day.

One of my favorite recipe apps is “Tasty” which is an app for people who want ‘easy’. Super short, step by step tutorials show how simple it is to cook up some tasty meals.

If you find recipes across the internet on Pinterest or websites, Whisk is a great app to clip and save them in one place using a browser plugin on a computer, and with the app on your phone, just share any recipe to Whisk. You’ll see it whenever you open the Whisk app or visit its website. It’ll also add the necessary ingredients from all those sites to a shopping list.

It might be too late to run to the grocery store for a last-minute ingredient for a new dish. If you find yourself having to ‘make do’ with what you have, check out the app “Super Cook”. This app and website have over 350,000 recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Where it shines though is the ability to suggest recipes based solely on the ingredients you already have. Look through your fridge, you’ve got eggs, butter, cheese…then add frozen vegetables from the freezer, then spices. Anything you find on hand. SuperCook found over 2,000 recipes or meals I can fix without going to the store.

Whether you’re always doing the cooking or just getting started, these apps are going to be great to have throughout the holidays.