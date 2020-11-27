by Shane Butler



Our weather pattern remains active through the weekend into early next week. Friday nights rains will gradually move eastward into Georgia. This will put us in between systems and mainly dry Saturday. Another disturbance moves through the area on Sunday. We expect rain and storms to work through the state. Some of the storms could be strong and maybe even severe. The main threat will be damaging winds. The rainy weather conditions move out and the cold air moves in behind it. This will be the coldest air so far this fall Monday and Tuesday night. Morning temps will start out in the mid to upper 20s!