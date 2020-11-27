5000 Alabama Students Haven’t Shown up for Any Sort of Class

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama’s state education superintendent says preliminary reports indicate that more than 5,000 students haven’t shown up for any sort of classes, virtual or in-person.

Eric Mackey says they’re likely to have a hard time catching up – and the enrollment drop could mean the loss of hundreds of teachers. That’s because the state funding formula is based on enrollment. Mackey says he’s hoping the Legislature will make a temporary change to avoid that. He says one possibility might be basing it on average enrollment for the past couple of years.

