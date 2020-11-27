“A Christmas Carol” Goes Digital at Alabama Shakespeare Festival

by Alabama News Network Staff

A holiday tradition in Montgomery is undergoing changes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will be streaming digitally this year rather than being presented in a theatre setting.

What makes this version even more unique is one actor, Greta Lambert, will take on several roles in this holiday favorite.

ASF Artistic Director Rick Dildine says after two weeks of rehearsals, the production was recorded about a week ago.

If you want to check out the production, it’ll be streaming digitally from November 26 through December 27. Tickets are $15 per household.

