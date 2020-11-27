Alabama-LSU Football Game Rescheduled to Dec. 5 on CBS 8

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Southeastern Conference has announced a revised schedule for football games to be played on December 5 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

Alabama will now play at LSU on December 5. The game will air at 7 p.m. on CBS 8.

The SEC says this rescheduling allows for the opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to play ten games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to December 5.

Besides Alabama-LSU, the schedule for December 5 now includes Arkansas at Missouri.

Revised schedule of SEC Football Games for December 5:

Alabama at LSU (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Arkansas at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Florida at Tennessee

South Carolina at Kentucky

Texas A&M at Auburn

Vanderbilt at Georgia

The following games were originally scheduled for December 5 and will now be rescheduled:

Alabama at Arkansas

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

— Information from the Southeastern Conference