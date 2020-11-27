Alabama Ranks 9th Nationally in Inmate COVID-19 Deaths

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama ranks ninth in the country for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates. Advocates say crowded conditions and an aging prison population have merged with lethal results.

Thirty-four people (32 inmates and two staff members) have died from COVID-19. Numbers compiled by The Associated Press and the Marshall Project say that ranks the state ninth in the country for the number of COVID-19 deaths per 10,000 inmates.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said it is going to great lengths to protect inmates and quickly identify and quarantine positive cases.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)