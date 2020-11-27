Is COVID-19 Affecting Black Friday Shopping This Year?

by Kay McCabe

Even though the pandemic hit small businesses hard, owners believe Black Friday and other holiday sales will help in-store revenues.

Kudzu and Cotton owner, Katie Castanza, says in times like now, it’s important that her business gets in-store customer due the majority of their products being in-store.

Though, for many, shopping online is the only option as things look a lot different with fewer door-busters, limited capacity in-stores, and mask mandates.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are predicted to rise from 3.5% to 5.2% because less people are traveling this year.