Montgomery Man Killed in Late Thanksgiving Night Shooting

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a Homicide Investigation following shooting death of Roderick Bowman, 47, of Montgomery.

On Friday, November 27, around 12:10 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 700 block of North Pass Road in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with Bowman who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. Bowman was

transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and no additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

This will be the 58th Murder of 2020.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this Homicide Investigation to call the police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.