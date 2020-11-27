Mother of Millbrook Man Who Vanished 22 Years Ago Still Hoping for Answers

by Alabama News Network Staff

It was 22 years ago this week that George James was reported missing in Millbrook. His mother told Alabama News Network she’s still hoping to finally get answers about what happened to her son.

James was 21 years old when he vanished the day before Thanksgiving in 1998. His car was found shortly afterward on Interstate 65 in Evergreen, which is about halfway between Montgomery and Mobile.

His mother Tillis James believes he was murdered, though his body has never been found.

There is still a cash reward available for information in George James’ case. If you have a tip, you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.