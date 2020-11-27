Preparations Underway for Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K may not be until next March, but preparations are already underway.

Hardy Sellers joined us on Alabama News Network to talk about the annual running event. The 2020 race was canceled the day before it was to take place because of the coronavirus outbreak.

For the 2021 event, he says entries will be limited to about half the usual number of participants. He says right now, there are only about 100 spots left.

That’s why you are encouraged to sign up now. As usual, there will be giveaway items to those who run.

The Montgomery Half Marathon and 5K will be held March 13, 2021 at Riverwalk Stadium.

Click here for more information