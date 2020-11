Salvation Army Gives Back to Community on Thanksgiving

by Kay McCabe

This Thanksgiving looked very different for all of us, but every year there are some who don’t have a place to come home for the holidays.

The Salvation Army of Montgomery ensured they were able to prepare meals for those less fortunate. They prepared over 200 meals on Thursday and distributed them.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser is still going on now until December 24.