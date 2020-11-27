Showers And Storms Likely Friday, And Again Sunday

by Ben Lang

While there were a few showers ongoing prior to dawn near the US-80/I-85 vicinity prior to dawn, those have since fizzled away. While there are some clouds and patchy fog around this morning, there are plenty of breaks of sun also. Temperatures are all over the place, with 40s north around Alexander City. We find temperatures in the mid and upper 50s in our central counties, and 60s across our southern tier. Despite increasing clouds and additional showers and storms later today, highs reach the low to mid 70s. The coverage of showers and storms might be relatively isolated through midday. Gradually, rain expands in coverage, especially during the late afternoon and evening.

Rain looks to be fairly widespread through midnight, though rain decreases in coverage through Saturday morning. Saturday looks drier, but features widespread clouds. Despite that, temperatures warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday night lows fall into the 50s. Sunday features a high coverage of showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe. The storm prediction center places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across south Alabama. The threat area is approximately along and south of highway 80.

A few damaging gusts and perhaps a brief tornado or two are the main threats. The threat hinges on the track of the developing storm system’s low pressure area, and also the northward advance of a warm front. If the front is unable to lift north into our area, then we may not see a severe threat at all. Even if it does lift further north, the threat level may not increase. We’ll be watching Sunday’s storms regardless.

The storm system departs by early Monday, and we’ll feel the difference. Temperatures only warm into the 50s Monday with a brisk northwest wind. Monday night lows fall into the 20s and 30s. Tuesday looks even cooler despite a sunny sky, with highs in the low 50s. Tuesday night lows fall to the 20s and 30s again. Wednesday remains mainly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. Rain appears possible next Thursday, though temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s to around 60°. Next Friday could be dry, with highs in the 50s to around 60°.