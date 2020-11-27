Trump Says He’ll Leave if Electoral College Seats Biden

by Alabama News Network Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory even as he insisted such a decision would be a “mistake.”

Trump spent his Thanksgiving renewing claims that “massive fraud” and officials in battleground states caused his election defeat.

