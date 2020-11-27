Tuberville Names Boyd as Chief of Staff

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville has appointed Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd as his chief of staff. Boyd is currently the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legislative Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice.

The post is responsible for managing the Justice Department’s relationship with Congress. He was nominated to the position by President Donald Trump in 2017. He previously was the chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Martha Roby and also worked for former Sen. Jeff Sessions in policy and communications roles.

