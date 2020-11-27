UAB Aims to Enroll Patients For Vaccine Trial

by Alabama News Network Staff

Scientists at the University of Alabama at Birmingham say they aim to begin enrolling patients soon for a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of UAB’s Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic, says the clinic hopes to get approval this week to start enrolling patients in a study to test the effectiveness of a COVID vaccine being manufactured by the pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson. The company is trying to recruit 60,000 participants for the study.

