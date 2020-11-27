Will Nick Saban’s Positive Test Affect the Iron Bowl?

by Jerome Jones

The headline from this years Iron Bowl is Nick Saban missing from the sidelines after testing positive for coronavirus.

An underdog Auburn team is looking to pull off an upset against the number one ranked tide.

The 85th edition of the Iron Bowl will be played fun Tuscaloosa with no tailgating, and only 20 thousand masked fans allowed into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

We ask our Facebook followers the question, “Will Coach Saba’s positive test affect this iron bowl.”

Here’s what some fans had to say.

“He will test negative before gameday like he did last time.”- Richard Futch.

“Coach Saban has already prepared them, Sarkisian will do just fine. Roll Tide!”- Brandon Shumate

“Nick Saban not being on the sideline will not affect the game at all.”- Carol Strickland

“I think the Crimson Tide will still win.”- Tren Bailey

The Crimson Tide may be favored to win the Iron Bowl, but as we all know in the Iron Bowl, records go out of the window and anything can happen.