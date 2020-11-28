A Few Severe Storms Possible Sunday; Much Cooler Early Next Week

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and mild day across central and south Alabama. Despite the clouds, there was no rain in our area. Rain returns to the forecast Sunday. However, for the rest of the evening, our forecast remains dry. Temperatures gradually fall through the 50s this evening. Expect a cloudy night with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Rain arrives west to east Sunday morning. Through midday, looks like it’s primarily rain for our area. Temperatures rise into the low 60s by noon. During the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms become possible as a potent storm system approaches from the west. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and perhaps a brief tornado. The storm prediction center currently places a marginal (level 1/5) threat for severe weather across Alabama, as far north as I-20.

However, there’s some uncertainty in the severe weather threat. The threat really hinges on how far north a warm front advances. The front may remain to our south, and hug the Alabama/NW Florida coast through the course of the day. Or, it could lift into southern Alabama. More moisture rich air with higher instability resides south of the front, and the tornado threat remains confined to areas south of the front. We’ll have to wait and see.

The storm system departs to our east Sunday night, with the heaviest rain coming to an end by midnight. We’ll notice the difference behind the system. A strong cold front moves through, with brisk northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s by Monday morning, and may fall further during the course of the day. Wind chills remain in the 30s and 40s Monday. Monday night features a widespread freeze, with lows in the 20s to around 30.

Tuesday remains cold with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, though it looks like a sunny day. Tuesday night could be the coldest next week, with lows in the mid to upper 20s area-wide. Wednesday looks milder with highs in the upper 50s under a mainly sunny sky. Rain returns to the forecast next Wednesday and Thursday. However, it doesn’t appear particularly heavy/widespread at this time. And with highs in the 50s to near 60° Thursday and Friday.

Next Saturday and Sunday look drier but cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.