Auburn Falls Out of AP Top 25 with Iron Bowl Loss; Alabama Still Number One

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ap415549300458

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll again as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.

Auburn dropped out of the poll from its previous No. 22 position after losing to Alabama 42-13 in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and are followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4. Clemson. Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively.

Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth.

The changes in the poll came after that, with Miami inching up to No. 9 and Indiana returning to the top 10.  Besides Auburn, Texas and North Carolina dropped out of the rankings while Iowa, Washington and Liberty entered.

The Tide ran their streak of consecutive poll appearances to 209, matching Florida for the third-longest streak ever.

  1. Alabama (62 first-place votes)
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Georgia
  12. Iowa State
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Marshall
  16. Northwestern
  17. USC
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Louisiana
  21. Oregon
  22. Tulsa
  23. Washington
  24. Iowa
  25. Liberty

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Categories: Alabama, Auburn
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts