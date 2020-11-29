Auburn Falls Out of AP Top 25 with Iron Bowl Loss; Alabama Still Number One

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll again as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.

Auburn dropped out of the poll from its previous No. 22 position after losing to Alabama 42-13 in the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and are followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4. Clemson. Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively.

Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth.

The changes in the poll came after that, with Miami inching up to No. 9 and Indiana returning to the top 10. Besides Auburn, Texas and North Carolina dropped out of the rankings while Iowa, Washington and Liberty entered.

The Tide ran their streak of consecutive poll appearances to 209, matching Florida for the third-longest streak ever.

Alabama (62 first-place votes) Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati BYU Miami Indiana Georgia Iowa State Oklahoma Coastal Carolina Marshall Northwestern USC Wisconsin Oklahoma State Louisiana Oregon Tulsa Washington Iowa Liberty

