Dr. Fauchi: “U.S. May See Coronavirus Surge in Coming Weeks.”

by Jerome Jones

The nations leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauchi says the U.S. may see “surge upon a surge” of coronavirus cases after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fauci says its not too late for people traveling back home after Thanksgiving to help stop the spread by physical distancing, wearing mask, and avoiding large crowds.

On Saturday 138 thousand new cases were recorded and hospitalizations reached record levels, with more than 91 thousand Americans hospitalized with COVID-19.