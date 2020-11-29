State Christmas Tree to Arrive at Alabama Capitol on Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

It is about to look a lot like Christmas around the Alabama Capitol in Montgomery.

The state Christmas tree is being delivered to the Capitol’s front steps just after noon Monday.

Workers will spend several days decorating the 35-foot tall tree and the Christmas lights will be turned at a ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The governor’s office says the tree is an Eastern Red Cedar from Letohatchee and was donated by Robbins Taylor Sr.

