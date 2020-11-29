Turning Much Colder As Rain Departs Sunday Night

by Ben Lang

It was a dreary day across central and south Alabama, with a cloudy sky and widespread rain throughout the day. Temperatures hovered near 60° all day. The culprit for today’s weather? A potent storm system developing just to our southwest. A developing area of low pressure near southeast Louisiana lifts through southwest Alabama this evening. That could lift a warm front north across southeast Alabama, which opens the door for a few severe storms. While the threat is low, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out, and damaging wind gusts are also possible.

The heaviest rain and any associated severe threat push east of our area around midnight or shortly after. As the storm system’s main cold front pushes through our area, much colder air moves in. Winds become brisk out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph also. By sunrise Monday, temperatures fall into the 40s area-wide. However, wind chill values looks colder, in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A northwest wind remains strong Monday, with wind chills in the 30s and 40s throughout the day. The sky remains mostly cloudy throughout the day, but clouds clear Monday night. Temperatures fall into the 20s area-wide. Wind chills could be in the low 20s Tuesday morning. Tuesday features a sunny sky, with winds still out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night could be our coldest this week, with lows in the mid to upper 20s again.

Wednesday looks milder, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s again. Thursday and Friday feature a chance for rain, though it doesn’t look particularly heavy or widespread at this time. Next weekend looks drier and cool as sunshine returns. Expect highs in the 50s with lows in the 30s Saturday and Sunday.