Alabama Sets New Record in Coronavirus Hospitalizations

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama has reached a new high for the number of people in state hospitals with COVID-19.

State health department numbers on Monday indicated that 1,717 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. That’s the highest number of virus hospitalizations reported since the pandemic began.

The previous high was a little over 1,600 in mid-summer.

The new record comes before an expected spike in cases in the weeks following Thanksgiving gatherings. Former state health officer Dr. Don Williamson, who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, described the spread as “out of control.”

