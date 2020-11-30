Biden Chooses an All-Female Senior White House Press Team

by Alabama News Network Staff

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female communications team at his White House, led by campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield. Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director, and Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

The choices reflect Biden’s stated desire to build out a diverse White House team as well as what’s expected to be a return to a more traditional press operation. Meanwhile, The Associated Press has learned that Biden also plans to name the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress, Neera Tanden, as director of the Office of Management and Budget.

