CMA Country Christmas TONIGHT at 8PM on ABC 32!
“CMA Country Christmas” rings in the holiday season annually with a show full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances.
“The idea for this year’s show was to do a throwback of the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” says Robert Deaton, “CMA Country Christmas” Executive Producer. “Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year’s show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, ‘Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holidays together.’”
CMA Country Christmas, hosted by Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins airs Monday, Nov. 30 (9/8c) on ABC.