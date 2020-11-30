CMA Country Christmas TONIGHT at 8PM on ABC 32!

NASHVILLE—With Christmas just around the corner, the Country Music Association has revealed performers for its annual holiday special, “CMA Country Christmas.” Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett, and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling will take the stage for a spirited night of festive classics. Announced last week on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” husband and wife team Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins, a New York Times best-selling author, will make their TV hosting debut together during the 11thannual music celebration. “CMA Country Christmas” airs Monday, Nov. 30 (8/9c) on ABC.

“The idea for this year’s show was to do a throwback of the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” says Robert Deaton, “CMA Country Christmas” Executive Producer. “Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year’s show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, ‘Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holidays together.’”

