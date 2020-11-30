Local Humane Society Gives Winter Safety Tips for Pet Owners

by Kay McCabe

Just like the summer months, pet owners are encouraged to remember their pets safety for the winter months.

Montgomery Humane Society executive director, Steven Tears, says keeping blankets and straw in dog houses outside can help keep them warm.

Officials say cats tend to sleep in the hood of cars during the colder months, so they ask residents to check their hoods by honking or banging on the top of the hood.

