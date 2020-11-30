Magical Christmas Toy Drive: Brewbaker Motors

by Alabama News Network Staff, Kay McCabe

Alabama News Network is proud to bring you the 7th Annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive benefitting the Salvation Army of Montgomery.

We are collecting new, unwrapped toys until December 11th. The Salvation Army of Montgomery will distribute the toys to families in time for Christmas.

Our partners at Brewbaker Motors are helping to fill the vault by going on a shopping spree with us at the Walmart Supercenter on Chantilly Parkway, our official shopping headquarters.

