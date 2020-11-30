Montgomery Police Charge Woman in Another Woman’s Stabbing Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a woman with another woman’s stabbing death.

Police say late Saturday night, November 5, they were called to the 2500 block of McGraw Court. That’s where they say they found 27-year-old Mia Ziegler of Montgomery with several stab wounds.

Ziegler was taken to the hospital but died yesterday.

Police had charged 34-year-old Kimberly Kelley of Montgomery with with domestic violence and assault. Those charges have now been upgraded to murder. She is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown. This is the 59th murder of 2020 in Montgomery.