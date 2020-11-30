Montgomery Public Schools to Go All-Virtual on December 7

Montgomery, Ala.- Starting December 7, 2020, all MPS students will be virtual learners. MPS teachers and administrators will continue to report to their classrooms and offices as usual.

MPS will observe its December holiday break starting Dec. 21, 2020.

All MPS students will resume virtual classes on Jan. 4, 2021. Students who have submitted their commitment forms for face-to-face learning will be able to start face-to-face instruction on Jan. 11, 2021.