MPD Searching for Missing Man and Needs Your Help in Locating Him

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police are searching for a missing senior and are asking for help in locating him. 70-year-old Joseph Willie Reed was last seen on Sunday around 4 p.m. on Woodley Road in Montgomery.

He was wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, lime green shoes, and a green hat. Mr. Reed may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

If anyone has any information that could help locate Joseph Reed, please contact Montgomery Police Department at (334) 625-28-32 or call 911.